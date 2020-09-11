Uttarakhand: Vigilance dept declared 'intelligence org', out of RTI ambit

The department in has been declared an intelligence organisation putting it out of the ambit of the Right To Information (RTI) Act.

A notification on this was issued by the state government on Thursday following the Governor's consent.

The step has been taken using powers vested in the Governor under sub-section 4 of section 24 of the RTI Act, 2005 and sub-section 1 of section 4 of Uttar Pradesh Establishment Act, 1965, the notification signed by secretary, personnel and vigilance, Radha Raturi said.

The state cabinet had taken the decision to put the department out of the ambit of the by declaring it an intelligence organisation earlier this month.

The state government had justified the move arguing that being under the purview of the was hindering investigations taken up by the vigilance department.

As soon as the vigilance department begins to investigate a case, queries seeking information under the on its details start pouring in, an official said.

Disclosure of details in a case under investigation hampers the probe, the official added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)