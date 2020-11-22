Madhya Pradesh: Indore sees highest single-day spike of 546 Covid-19 cases

-
-
Madhya Pradesh's Indore district
recorded the highest single-day spike of 546 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, officials said on Sunday.
With these new infections, the COVID-19 tally in the state's worst-hit district has reached 37,661, they said.
The district, which is the state's commercial hub, has so far reported 732 deaths due to the disease, they said.
The COVID-19 mortality rate in the district is 1.94 per cent, which is higher than the current national average of 1.46 per cent, as per an analysis of the government data.
As of now, there are 2,825 active COVID-19 cases in Indore, including patients in home isolation, officials said.
So far, 34,104 patients have recovered from the disease, they said.
Indore reported the outbreak of COVID-19 on March 24 this year when four cases of the disease were found here.
Till Saturday, Madhya Pradesh reported 1,91,246, COVID-19 cases and 3,149, deaths due to the disease, as per official data.
