Madhya Pradesh logs 42 fresh Covid-19 cases, 1 death; active tally at 285

The tally in rose to 7,93,768 with an addition of 42 new cases on Tuesday, while one more patient succumbed to the infection in the state, health department officials said.

The recovery count in the state climbed to 7,82,950 after 19 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, they added. The death toll rose to 10,533 after one more fatality was reported during the day, they said. The state is now left with 285 active cases, the officials said. With 55,270 swab samples examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 2,35,07,453, they added. An official release said 10,17,79,933 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered to people so far in the state, including 1,63,556 shots on Tuesday. figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,93,768, new cases 42, death toll 10,533, recovered 7,82,950, active cases 285, number of tests so far 2,35,07,453.

