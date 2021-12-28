Implementing odd-even in Delhi markets absurd, says CAIT

-
While the rising cases of Covid-19 and its latest variant Omicron are worrisome, Delhi's government's decision to impose odd-even formula for Delhi's markets is absurd, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) said on Wednesday.
As per CAIT, the move will not reduce the rising cases of Omicron or Covid, but on the contrary the traders as well as the customers will have to face huge problems.
CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal said that the trading community stands with the Central and state governments in the "war against Omicron and Covid, and we welcome the new restrictions imposed by the (Arvind) Kejriwal government in Delhi".
"Delhi Metro, restaurants, and bars will operate at 50 per cent capacity; cinema halls, spas, gyms, multiplexes, banquet halls, auditoriums and sports complexes will be closed with immediate effect," Khandelwal was quoted as saying in a CAIT statement.
"But along with these restrictions, it is extremely necessary that the Delhi government, instead of operating the markets on a complete lockdown or odd-even system, must come up with ways and means to encourage and motivate people to adopt the Covid safety protocols," he said.
Khandelwal further said that the trade association should be given the responsibility to cooperate and devise measures to conduct customer screening in a systematic manner by adopting all Covid protocols.
Besides, the statement said that shopkeepers have already been advised by CAIT to adopt a "no mask-no sale" policy while dealing with customers.
Khandelwal also said that the odd-even formula will restrict consumer choice and purchase and will have a negative impact on consumer sentiments.
"Since shops are the only immediate contact point of people and through them a massive awareness campaign can be conducted, instead of opening them on odd-even days, one can empower them by making a strong strategy," he said in a statement.
"CAIT has given full assurance of support to the government in such critical times and also requested not to implement the odd-even system in the markets of Delhi," the statement said.
