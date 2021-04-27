Madhya Pradesh records 13,417 fresh coronavirus cases, 98 deaths

-
Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday reported 13,417 COVID-19 cases, taking the tally of infected persons in the state to 5,25,407, a health official said.
With 98 patients succumbing to the viral infection since Monday evening, the death toll reached 5,319, he said.
The state has recorded 2,29,896 cases and 1,333 fatalities so far in April.
A total of 11,577 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the count of recoveries to 4,25,812.
With 1,837 new cases, Indore district's caseload went up to 1,05,429, while that of Bhopal rose to 84,396 with addition of 1,836 cases.
Indore reported seven deaths taking the toll in the district to 1,113. Fatality count in Bhopal reached 724 with nine more deaths, officials said.
Indore has 13,354 active cases while Bhopal has 13,587 such cases.
The number of active cases in the state rose to 94,276.
With 59,177 new tests, the total of samples tested for coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh crossed 75.70 lakh.
Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 5,25,407, new cases 13,417, death toll 5,319, recovered 4,25,812, active cases 94,276, number of tests conducted so far 75,70,860.
