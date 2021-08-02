Goa coronavirus update: 90 new Covid-19 cases, 2 deaths; 72 recoveries

-
Goa's coronavirus caseload went up by 90 and reached 1,71,295 on Monday, while 72 patients recovered from the infection, a health department official said.
The death toll reached 3,150 as two more patients succumbed to the infection during the day, he said. The number of recovered cases in the state rose to 1,67,118 after 72 people were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, the official said. Goa now has 1,027 active coronavirus cases, the official said. "With 3,985 new tests, the total number of coronavirus tests conducted in the state has gone up to 10,63,703, he added.
Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,71,295, new cases 90, death toll 3,150, discharged 1,67,118, active cases 1,027, samples tested till date 10,63,703.
