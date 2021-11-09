Madras HC warns Chennai Corporation of action over water-logging

-
With several parts of Chennai continuing to be under water after Sunday's rains, affecting thousands of people, the Madras High Court on Tuesday warned the Greater Chennai Corporation that it would start a suo moto public interest litigation if the situation does not improve.
Hearing a case, a division bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice P.D. Audikesavalu asked counsel for the Chennai Corporation as to what the civic body was doing since 2015.
It was in 2015, Chennai suffered its worst-ever floods, killing several hundreds and rendering several homeless and propertyless.
The court pointed out that Tamil Nadu is not a backward state but a developed one and its state of affairs cannot be like this.
It also said it would take suo moto case if the water logging situation does not improve, lamenting that for one half of the year, there is water scarcity and during the other half, there is flooding and people dying.
