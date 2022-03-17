Maha govt issues Holi guidelines; says people should avoid large gatherings

-
-
The Maharashtra government on Thursday issued guidelines for Holi, saying people should celebrate the festival of colours without congregating on a large scale, and observe COVID-appropriate behaviour as the disease is still prevalent.
This year, 'Holika Dahan' is being observed on Thursday, and 'Dhulivandan' and 'Rangpanchami' - during which people apply colours to each other - will be celebrated on March 18 and 22, respectively.
Holi/Shimga is celebrated on a big scale throughout Maharashtra. The festival should possibly be celebrated without crowding and by observing COVID-appropriate behaviour given the coronavirus situation, the state Home department said in a circular.
The government said Dhulivandan and Rangpanchami should be celebrated in a simple manner to ensure the coronavirus infection does not spread.
The government also asked people against taking 'palkhi' (palanquin) processions to households during the festival.
Local administration should (instead) arrange for darshan (of palkhi) at the local temple, the government said.
The local administration should also ensure effective observance of the COVID-appropriate behaviour.
Since the last two years, all festivals in the state are being celebrated in a low-key manner in the wake of the pandemic.
Of late, Maharashtra has seen a dip in COVID-19 cases. It reported 237 fresh infections and two deaths on Wednesday, as per official figures.
