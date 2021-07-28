Maha govt not cooperating in probe against Anil Deshmukh: CBI to HC

-
The CBI told the Bombay High Court on Wednesday that the Maharashtra government was not cooperating with the agency in its probe against former state home minister Anil Deshmukh, despite an order of the HC saying the CBI can inquire into the allegations of corruption in police transfers and postings.
Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, appearing for the CBI, told a division bench of Justices S S Shinde and N J Jamadar that the agency had written a letter to the government's State Intelligence Department, seeking details pertaining to a written communication by senior IPS officer Rashmi Shukla on the issue of corruption in police transfers and postings.
Singh said the high court on July 22 held that the CBI can inquire into the allegations of corruption in transfer and postings of police personnel, and the court dismissed a petition filed by the Maharashtra government seeking for certain portions of the agency's FIR against Deshmukh to be quashed.
"After the HC order, the CBI wrote a letter on July 23 to the commissioner of the State Intelligence department seeking for information and copies of the communications sent by Rashmi Shukla to the government on the issue of transfer and postings, Singh said.
However, on July 27, assistant commissioner of police Nitin Jadhav replied to the CBI, refusing to hand over the documents saying they are part of another investigation. Our complaint is that the state government is not cooperating, he said.
The high court said the CBI can file an application raising the issue and the HC would hear the contentions then.
The CBI on April 21 this year registered an FIR against Deshmukh on charges of corruption and misuse of official position.
The FIR was lodged after the agency conducted a preliminary enquiry against the NCP leader following an order from the HC on April 5.
Deshmukh had resigned from the cabinet after the HC directed the CBI to conduct a probe into the allegations of corruption and misconduct levelled against him.
The NCP leader has consistently denied any wrongdoing.
