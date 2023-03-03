Maha govt to hike remuneration of Anganwadi workers by 10-20%: Minister

-
-
The Maharashtra government has decided to hike the remuneration of anganwadi workers, with 'sevikas' set to get 20 per cent more and helpers 10 per cent, state minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha said in the Assembly on Friday.
The state women and child welfare minister also said vacant anganwadi posts would be filled soon, while new mobile phones have been bought by his department that will have the 'track app' to streamline operations.
Health minister Tanaji Sawant told the House vacant posts in his department would be filled soon.
First Published: Fri, March 03 2023. 19:25 IST
