JUST IN
Welfare state should pay for contract work without being forced: Kerala HC
Former Chief Justice of India AM Ahmadi passes away at 90 at his home
Mild earthquake of 3.8 magnitude jolts Odisha's Koraput district: NCS
Uzbekistan child deaths: Noida Police arrests 3 employees of pharma firm
Admission through CUET to only 20 courses this year, Jamia tells UGC
Manish Sisodia moves Delhi court to seek bail in liquor scam case
Remarks against PM: SC extends interim bail of Pawan Khera till March 17
World Hearing Day: Awareness as important as treatments to fix impairment
SC issues notice to Axis on a batch of RBI appeals to write off AT-1 bonds
Plan to build 120 Vande Bharat trains moving fast: Rail panel member
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Tata group aiming at net-zero emission by 2045, says VC Noel N Tata
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Around 500,000 people potential victims to phishing scam in India: Tanla

About 30 crore people are vulnerable to phishing attacks in India, out of which 5 lakh potentially fall prey to scamsters, a top official of cloud communications firm Tanla Platforms said here

Topics
Financial phishing | Scam

Press Trust of India  |  Barcelona 

Hackers, Hacking

About 30 crore people are vulnerable to phishing attacks in India, out of which 5 lakh potentially fall prey to scamsters, a top official of cloud communications firm Tanla Platforms said here.

The Hyderabad-based company unveiled an anti-phishing platform during Mobile World Congress 2023 here to prevent phishing messages from reaching subscribers and is currently running trials on Vodafone Idea network.

Speaking to PTI, Tanla Platforms Founder, Chairman and CEO D Uday Reddy said while the solution has been developed in India, the problem is global and Tanla has seen interest from other parts of the world.

"As per our estimates, there are around 30 crore people in India who are vulnerable to phishing attacks out of which 5 lakh people potentially get scammed. We have noticed that only 7 per cent who get scammed report about the crime due to various reasons. Anti-phishing platform will detect the scam within a minute it is introduced in India," Reddy said.

The platform was launched by telecom regulator Trai Chairman PD Vaghela who said Tanla developed the platform following his request as the authority is very much concerned about phishing scams.

Reddy said there are 10-11 segments like fake electricity bill alerts, know your customer verification etc where most of the phishing scam happens and scammers are using both SIM and apps for fraudulent activities.

"We have to ensure that the scam messages don't reach the user. In a bid to do so, this platform is not only connected with mobile service providers but also with platforms...like Google, WhatsApp. We have also partnered with some take down service agencies that bring down phishing sites," Reddy said.

He said that evidence to take down phishing websites is prepared by the company's platform and handed over to take down service agencies as well as law enforcement agencies.

"The platform not only eliminates the scam, it helps the regulator to eliminate scamsters," Reddy said.

He said the company has started developing solutions to check voice call based scams which are expected to be launched in the next two quarters.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Financial phishing

First Published: Fri, March 03 2023. 18:54 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU