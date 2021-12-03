Maha govt waives exam fee of board students who lost parents due to Covid

-
The Maharashtra government on Thursday decided to waive the exam fee of Class 10 and 12 state board students, who have lost their parents due to coronavirus infection.
The fee to be waived is for the board exams to be conducted in 2022.
"A small solace from our side to the children who lost their parents to the pandemic - exam fee for state board exams 2021-22 is being waived off," state School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said.
"We are aware that they have gone through a lot already, but their education must continue," she said.
