Maha govt will amend agri law to protect interest of farmers: minister

-
ALSO READ
Best of BS Opinion: India's farm reforms, Covid-19 vaccine, and more
Farmers' protest: Govt likely to seek Cabinet nod for MSP assurance
India's sugar production seen rising again in the new season: USDA
Explained: How the Punjabi diaspora is influencing farmer agitation
Genuinely misinformed: Tomar counters Sharad Pawar's views on farm laws
-
The Maharashtra government will amend its agriculture law to protect farmers and APMCs as the three Central farm laws are not in the interest of agriculturists, state Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat said on Wednesday.
He said the draft law will be introduced in the monsoon session of the Maharashtra legislature beginning July 5.
"We want to amend the state agriculture law as we feel that the Union government's agriculture laws are not in the interest of farmers. The proposed amendments will ensure the protection of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committees (APMCs), redressal of grievances of farmers and protection of the interests of agriculturists during the crop trade among others. We will also insert a provision mandating license for traders which was not there in the Central laws," Thorat told reporters after meeting NCP chief Sharad Pawar at his residence here.
Thorat, a senior Congress leader, along with state Cooperation Minister Balasaheb Patil, Agriculture Minister Dada Bhuse and MoS Agriculture and Cooperation Vishwajeet Kadam met Pawar to discuss the draft law.
"We also discussed the Centre's new law on cooperative banking which we feel will hurt the cooperative sector," Thorat added.
Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at the Delhi border points --- Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur --- since November 2020, demanding the repeal of the three farm laws and a legal guarantee on the minimum support price (MSP) for their crops.
Multiple rounds of talks between the Centre and farmers' bodies have failed to resolve the deadlock.
Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar had on Tuesday said the government was ready to talk with the agitating farmers on the "options other than the farm bills".
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU