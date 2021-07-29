Maha rains: Bridge washed away, Mumbra bypass road damaged in Thane

-
A bridge on the Vaitarna river in Maharashtra's Thane district has got washed away due to heavy rains, disrupting traffic between Wada and Sahapur talukas, government officials said on Thursday.
After the incident at Belwad village in Sahapur taluka on Wednesday, Thane Guardian Minister Eknath Shinde rushed to the spot and instructed officials to take up the repair of the bridge on war footing, they said.
The Mumbra bypass road in the district also suffered severe damages in the wee hours of Thursday after rains, Thane Municipal Corporation's regional disaster management cell chief Santosh Kadam said.
A four-five feet deep crater was formed on the road, following which it was closed for traffic as a precautionary measure, he added.
Besides, a road in Dahigaon on Khardi-Temba-Wada route also suffered damages at various spots, affecting the movement of buses and commuters going towards Nashik, another official said.
Thane and its neighbouring areas have been witnessing heavy rains since last week.
