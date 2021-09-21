Shiv Sena demands CBI probe into death of Mahant Narendra Giri

-
ALSO READ
BJP-Shiv Sena's relationship like Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao: Sanjay Raut
Rane disrespected PM's directives on 'Jan Ashirvad Yatra': Sanjay Raut
Raut targets BJP, says Shiv Sena was treated as slaves in previous govt
Will not accept such remarks: Arvind Sawant on Shiv Sena Bhavan remark
Shiv Sena was treated as slaves in BJP govt in Maharashtra: Sanjay Raut
-
Targeting the BJP over the death of Mahant Narendra Giri, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday said Hindutva has been strangulated in Uttar Pradesh and sought a CBI probe into the mysterious death of the top seer.
The influential Hindu seer was found dead on Monday at Baghambari Muth in Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh. He was the president of Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad, the largest organisation of sadhus in India.
Talking to reporters here, Raut said the reason cited for the seer's death is suicide, but his followers feel that he was murdered.
Someone has strangulated Hindutva in Uttar Pradesh. There should be a CBI inquiry (into the seer's death) the way we (Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra) did in Palghar, Raut said.
Referring to the lynching of two sadhus and their driver in Palghar in April 2020, Raut said the BJP had at that time said that Hindutva had been attacked.
On April 16, 2020, a mob lynched two sadhus Chikne Maharaj Kalpavrukshagiri (70) and Sushilgiri Maharaj (35) - and their driver Nilesh Telgade (30) at Gadchinchale in Palghar district, 140 km north of Mumbai.
Recalling his party's links with the top seer, Raut said he was associated with the Kumbh Mela and the Ram Janmabhoomi movement and as a Hindutva organisation, the Shiv Sena received his blessings several times.
According to Inspector General of Police K P Singh, Mahant Giri's body was found hanging from the ceiling by his disciples.
A purported suicide note of seven-eight pages was also found at the site in which the seer had written that he was mentally disturbed and was ending his life. The seer had written he was upset with one of his disciples, the police said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU