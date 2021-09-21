Top seer Mahant Narendra Giri found dead at Allahabad Muth

-
ALSO READ
Narendra Giri, head of one of India's largest body of saints, found dead
Allahabad HC seeks UP govt response on charges of Covid mismanagement
Akhilesh Yadav, UP minister Ashutosh Tandon test positive for Covid-19
Allahabad HC suggests complete lockdown in UP as Covid-19 cases rise
Allahabad HC issues notice to UPSEC over death of 135 teachers on poll duty
-
Mahant Narendra Giri, the president of Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad, was found dead on Monday at Baghambari Muth here, police said.
The Parishad is the largest organisation of sadhus in India.
According to Inspector General of Police K P Singh, Mahant Giri's body was found hanging from the ceiling by his disciples.
A purported suicide note of seven-eight pages was also found at the site in which the seer had written that he was mentally disturbed and was ending his life. The seer had written he was upset with one of his disciples, the police said.
He had also delegated various responsibilities to his disciples in the note, they said.
The IGP said that police had received a call at 5.30 pm from the Muth that the seer had hanged himself and added that his body was found at the guest house where he lived during the day.
Prima facie it appeared to be a case of suicide but things will be clearer after the post-mortem and forensic tests, the police said.
Singh said a decision will be taken on the last rites of the seer after the arrival of office bearers of the Akhara Parishad.
The sadhu had also talked about the construction of a 'samadhi' in the suicide note, he said, adding the decision on it will also be taken by the Akhara Parishad's office bearers.
The IGP said information about the seer's death was shared with the chief minister's office.
The influential Hindu seer was hospitalised in April after he tested positive from COVID-19.
Several political and religious leaders condoled his demise.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death, saying the mahant played an important role in bringing together different streams of seer bodies while remaining dedicated to spiritual traditions.
His demise is extremely painful, Modi tweeted.
"The death of Mahant Narendra Giri ji, President of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad, is an irreparable loss to the spiritual world. I pray to Lord Shri Ram to grant the departed soul a place at his feet and strength to the bereaved followers to bear this sorrow. Om Shanti," Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath tweeted.
Heavy police force was deployed at the Muth from 6 pm onwards and barricades were set up in the surrounding areas. All top officials, including the divisional commissioner, the district magistrate, IG, SSP, were present at the Muth.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU