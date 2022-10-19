JUST IN
Maharashtra: 18 cases of XBB sub-variant of Omicron detected in 15 days
New Covid strains, seasonal ailments may spike hospitalisation in winter
UN Secretary General pays tribute to victims of 26/11 attacks in Mumbai
Punjab rapped for failure to control stubble burning surge ahead of Diwali
Not me, but CPI(M) drove Tata Motors out of Singur: Bengal CM Mamata
New airbase coming up in Gujarat near Indo-Pak border: PM Modi at DefExpo
11K flats will be ready for possession for Amrapali homebuyers by Dec
Flat buyers' wait for registry gets longer for lack of required certificate
Jaypee, Amrapali Groups collapse, leaving buyers in difficult state
Of 300,000 flats booked, only 125,000 delivered in Gautam Buddha Nagar
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News
New Covid strains, seasonal ailments may spike hospitalisation in winter
Business Standard

Maharashtra: 18 cases of XBB sub-variant of Omicron detected in 15 days

A health official said 13 of these cases are from Pune, two each from Nagpur and Thane and one from Akola district

Topics
Maharashtra

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

At least 18 cases of XBB sub-variant of Omicron have been reported in Maharashtra in the first fortnight of October, the state health department said on Wednesday.

A health official said 13 of these cases are from Pune, two each from Nagpur and Thane and one from Akola district.

As per INSACOG labs' latest report, 18 cases of XBB variant have been reported in the state in the first fortnight of October month, he said.

Apart from these cases, Pune has also reported one case each of BQ.1 and BA.2.3.20 sub-variants. These cases are from the period of September 24 to October 11.

As per the primary information, all these cases are mild.

It said 15 out of these 20 cases (18 of XBB and one each of BQ.1 and BA.2.3.20) were vaccinated against COVID-19 while information on the rest five cases is to be received.

The BQ.1 case in Pune is of mild variety and has a history of travel to the USA.

"Genetic mutations are part of the natural life cycle of the virus and there is no need to be concerned about this but to take appropriate precautions for COVID containment," it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Maharashtra

First Published: Wed, October 19 2022. 19:38 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU