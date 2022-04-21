Maharashtra reports 179 new Covid cases, 1 death; active tally rises to 762

-
Maharashtra on Thursday recorded 179 fresh coronavirus cases, 17 more than the day before, and one fatality linked to the infection, the health department said.
With this, the state's overall COVID-19 tally rose to 78,76,382, while the toll increased to 1,47,831, the department said in a bulletin.
On Wednesday, the state had recorded 162 coronavirus cases, but zero fatality.
Mumbai recorded 91 cases, more than half of the new patients detected in the state in the last 24 hours.
The state's active cases rose to 762 --- 72 more than the day ago.
The bulletin said Sindhudurg, Sangli, Kolhapur, Nandurbar, Nanded, Osmanabad, Akola, Washim, Buldhana, Yavatmal, Wardha, Bhandara and Chandrapur districts have zero active cases.
The only fatality in the state in the last 24 hours was reported from Parbhani district, the department said.
The state's coronavirus fatality rate stood at 1.87 per cent.
It said 106 COVID-19 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, taking their cumulative count to 77,27,789.
As many as 36,750 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, pushing their total count to 7,99,66,346, the bulletin said.
Maharashtra's coronavirus figures are as follows: Total cases 78,76,382; fresh cases 179; death toll 1,47,831; recoveries 77,27,789; active cases 762; total tests 7,99,66,346.
