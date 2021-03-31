Maharashtra: 3,135 new Covid-19 cases in Thane, death toll up by 15

has added 3,135 new cases of



coronavirus, raising the infection count in the district to 3,15,840, an official said on Wednesday.

These new cases were reported on Tuesday, he said.

The virus also claimed the lives of 15 more people, pushing the death toll in the district rose to 6,469, he said, adding the COVID-19 mortality rate in is 2.04 per cent.

So far, 2,79,532 patients have recuperated from the infection in the district, which reflects a recovery rate of 88.50 per cent.

As of now, there are 29,839 active COVID-19 cases in Thane, the official said.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count stood at 49,938 and the death toll at 1,223, another official said.

