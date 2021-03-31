Maharashtra: 3,135 new Covid-19 cases in Thane, death toll up by 15

-
ALSO READ
4,132 fresh coronavirus positive cases in Maharashtra, 127 fatalities
Maharashtra: Thane records 668 new Covid-19 cases,15 more casualties
3,791 new coronavirus positive cases in Maharashtra, 46 more fatalities
Maharashtra reports 4,496 new coronavirus cases; state tally 17,36,329
Maharashtra: 602 fresh coronavirus cases in Thane, 13 more deaths
-
Thane has added 3,135 new cases of
coronavirus, raising the infection count in the Maharashtra district to 3,15,840, an official said on Wednesday.
These new cases were reported on Tuesday, he said.
The virus also claimed the lives of 15 more people, pushing the death toll in the district rose to 6,469, he said, adding the COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane is 2.04 per cent.
So far, 2,79,532 patients have recuperated from the infection in the district, which reflects a recovery rate of 88.50 per cent.
As of now, there are 29,839 active COVID-19 cases in Thane, the official said.
In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count stood at 49,938 and the death toll at 1,223, another official said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU