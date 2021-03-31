People in Nashik to pay Rs 5 for hour-long market visit amid spike in Covid

-
-
In a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19 second wave by ensuring decongestion in market places, the Nashik administration is issuing a Rs five ticket per person to enter the market area for an hour.
"We are using a different approach to contain COVID-19 spread in Nashik. We are issuing a ticket of Rs 5 per person to enter a market area for an hour. It's an attempt to save the city from entering lockdown," said Deepak Pandey, Commissioner of Police, Nashik City on Tuesday.
On March 30, Maharashtra registered 27,918 new COVID-19 cases and 139 deaths.
Meanwhile, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope has urged people to get themselves tested for the virus.
"ICU and oxygen beds are filling up fast as people are coming to the hospitals in a bad state because they got themselves tested very late. I appeal to everyone to get tested," Tope said.
Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik has said that the state cannot afford a lockdown and he has asked Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to consider other options.
"We can't afford a lockdown. We've asked the CM to consider other options. Due to rising cases, he has directed the administration to prepare for a lockdown but that doesn't mean that a lockdown is inevitable. If people follow rules, it can be avoided," Malik told ANI on Tuesday.
At a meeting with senior health officials and COVID task force, Thackeray had earlier instructed them to prepare for restrictions similar to lockdown if people continue to violate COVID-related rules.
The Maharashtra Chief Minister said that the COVID-19 cases are rising because people are not following guidelines seriously and that is why strict steps like lockdown need to be considered.
