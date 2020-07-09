Maharashtra adds 6,875 new Covid-19 cases; Chandigarh count reaches 523

Maharashtra's count rose to 230,599 on Thursday with the addition of 6,875 new cases, while 219 deaths pushed the toll to 9,667. 68 new deaths were reported in Mumbai, the state health department said.

A health department statement said 4,067 patients were also discharged from hospitals, taking the total recoveries to 127,259 in the state. There are 93,673 active cases in the state, it said.

The statement said the case recovery rate in the state was 55.19 per cent, while the fatality rate stood at 4.19 per cent.

Currently, 649,263 people are in home quarantine and 48,191 in institutional quarantine.

Out of the total 6,875 new cases, Pune city recorded 1,130 cases, Aurangabad city 122 and Nashik city 173, among others.





ALSO READ: Coronavirus LIVE: Kerala closer to Covid-19 community spread, warns CM

The Metropolitan Region (MMR), which includes city and its adjoining areas, accounted for the highest cases at 4,084, taking the total in the city to 159,662, while the fatality count rose to 6,918 after 159 patients died. Mumbai's case count stood at 89,124 and deaths at 5,132.

Within the MMR, Thane city and Kalyan-Dombivali, the two satellite towns were the infection has spread rapidly, have so far recorded 13,381 and 12,498 cases, respectively.

In the MMR, Kalyan-Dombivali recorded the highest number of Covid-19 cases at 743 in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile reported a surge in fresh cases with 16 more people including an eight-month-old baby girl testing positive for the infection. With this, the tally of Covid-19 cases in the city has reached 523.

A total of 9,096 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 8,518 tested negative while reports of 53 people are awaited.

There are 113 active cases as of now in the city. A total of seven people have so far died of Covid-19.