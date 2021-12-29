Maharashtra CM remains absent all through winter session of legislature

-
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who is recuperating from a spine surgery, remained absent during the entire five-day-long winter session of the state legislature which ended here on Tuesday.
Thackeray, 61, underwent a cervical spine surgery on November 12 and was discharged on December 2. While his office maintained that Thackeray was keeping good health, he has not been seen in public barring a quiet visit to the legislature premises on December 18. He has been advised rest for ensuring speedy recovery, sources close to the chief minister said. Thackeray has been, however, participating in official meetings and weekly cabinet meetings through video conference from his residence.
