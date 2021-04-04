Maharashtra CM Thackeray meets film, TV producers amid coronavirus surge

-
-
Film and television producers met
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday and offered full support for measures being taken to control the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in the state.
Interacting with Hindi and Marathi film and TV producers online, Thackeray sought suggestions and cooperation, a statement from the chief minister's office (CMO) said.
On Saturday, the CM had interacted with drama producers, multiplex and single screen owners as well as gym owners to ascertain their views on the spike in COVID-19 cases.
Nitin Datar, president of Cinema Owners and Exhibitors Association of India told PTI he had suggested that, if the government so wished, he could speak to single screen owners, whose properties are closed due to the pandemic and various other reasons, to see if they can be used as COVID care centres.
