Maharashtra coronavirus update: Amravati records 205 cases; 177 recover

Amravati district of Maharashtra
reported 205 new cases of COVID-19, taking its count to 6,321 on Thursday, while four fresh deaths pushed up the toll to 140, an official said.
As many as 177 patients were also discharged, taking the number of recovered cases to 4,763, the district civil surgeon's office said in a statement.
Those succumbing to the viral infection in the last 24 hours included two women, both aged 70, it said.
The rural belt accounted for 66 of the 205 cases, taking its count to 1,824, the statement said.
