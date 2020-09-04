Karnataka coronavirus update: Tally crosses 370,000, death toll 6,054

Karnataka's Covid tally crossed the 3.7 lakh-mark to reach 3,70,206 with 8,865 more infections getting reported in the last 24 hours, while 104 fresh deaths took the state's death toll to 6,054, an official said on Thursday.

"Today, 8,865 new cases were reported while 7,122 people have been discharged," said Health Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Pandey.

Continuing the daily trend, Bengaluru accounted for the highest number of infections with 3,189 cases, taking the city's tally to 1.38 lakh with 40,440 active cases.

Among other places, Mysuru accounted for 475 infections, followed by Belagavi (454), Ballari (424), Dharwad (342), Dakshina Kannada (316), Hassan (252), Shivamogga (251) and Koppal (226).

Meanwhile, 104 more patients succumbed to the virus, taking the statewide death toll past the 6,000-mark to 6,054.

On a positive note, recoveries continue to rise everyday with 7,122 persons getting discharged in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries in the southern state to 2.68 lakh.

Of the total 3.7 lakh cases in Karnataka, 96,098 are active while 735 are in the ICU.

