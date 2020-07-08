JUST IN
Coronavirus LIVE: India cases rise to 743,481; global tally at 11,948,244
Business Standard

Telangana coronavirus update: State reports 1,879 new cases, 7 deaths

As many as 1,879 new coronavirus cases and 7 deaths were reported in Telangana on Tuesday, according to the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare

Health worker collects nasal sample from a man for Covid-19 test, at Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital in New Delhi.

As many as 1,879 new coronavirus cases and 7 deaths were reported on Tuesday, as per the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare.

The total number of positive cases recorded in the state is 27,612 including 16,287 who have been cured and discharged from hospitals. The cumulative death toll due to coronavirus in the state stands at 313.

Presently, 11,012 COVID-19 patients are being treated in different hospitals.

First Published: Wed, July 08 2020. 07:47 IST

