Tight security for PM's visit to Hyderabad in view of Punjab incident

Massive arrangements will be in place for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to on Saturday in view of the recent breach in Punjab.

At least 7,000 police personnel, including Central teams, will be deployed as part of the for the Prime Minister's half-day visit to attend two programmes, both on the outskirts of the city.

Director General of Police M. Mahender Reddy along with other top officials were busy ensuing fool-proof arrangements at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGAI) and at both the venues.

Unlike in Punjab where the protest by farmers had left the Prime Minister's convoy stranded on a flyover last month, there are no protests planned by any group during his visit to but the authorities are not taking any chances.

As a matter of abundant precaution, police personnel are being deployed along the road routes to both the venues although Modi is scheduled to fly in a chopper.

After landing at RGAI at Shamshabad on the city outskirts, the Prime Minister will be flying to Patancheru in neighbouring Sangareddy district to visit the International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT) campus at Patancheru near

After inaugurating the 50th anniversary celebrations of ICRISAT, Modi will fly back to the airport and then leave by road for Muchintal in Rangareddy district near the airport to unveil the 'Statue of Equality' at Ramanujacharya Asharam. He will then fly back to RGIA to return to Delhi.

Both the venues have already been taken over by Modi's security personnel. The officials from the Prime Minister Office (PMO) have worked out route maps and other security details in coordination with the state police.

The security officials conducted a trial run of choppers and vehicle convoys from the airport to both the venues.

Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and DGP on Friday reviewed the arrangements for the visit. For the second day in a row, the top officials held a meeting with officials of various departments to take stock of the arrangements made.

The Chief Secretary directed the officials of concerned departments to work in coordination to make the arrangements in the most perfect way.

He asked the police department to make adequate security arrangements, law and order, traffic as per Blue Book.

The Medical and Health Department has also been asked to position specialist medical teams along with equipment at the venues.

Somesh Kumar directed the Medical and Health Department Secretary to ensure Covid-19 protocols during the visit. Pass holders will undergo RT-PCR tests before the scheduled programs.

Officials of Roads and Buildings Department were asked to undertake road repair works and provide sufficient lighting arrangements on the used by Modi's convoy. He directed Energy Department officials to ensure uninterrupted power supply at all the places of VIP visit.

He directed Collectors of Rangareddy and Sangareddy districts to co-ordinate the arrangements at Shamshabad Airport and other venues with the organizers of the events.

