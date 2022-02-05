Maharashtra Covid cases drop to 11,394; 68 more die; 21,677 recover

-
ALSO READ
US CDC cuts short Covid isolation, quarantine for all from 10 to 5 days
Hong Kong may extend Covid isolation until 2024, risking business exodus
US CDC posts rationale for shorter isolation, quarantine for Covid patients
Covid-19 self-isolation rules ease for fully vaccinated people in UK
Omicron: Home isolation system being strengthened, says Delhi govt
-
Maharashtra on Saturday recorded 11,394 new coronavirus positive cases, a drop of 2,446 from the day before, and 68 fatalities, including 28 in the Pune circle, due to COVID-19 related complications, the state health department said.
On Friday, the daily number of cases had dropped by 1,412 from Thursday's count of 15,252 when 75 people succumbed to COVID-19 infection, the health department said.
With the latest additions, the tally of COVIID-19 cases in Maharashtra rose to 77,94,034. The latest death toll stands at 1,43,008, the department said in a report.
A total of 21,677 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours in Maharashtra, taking the tally of recoveries to 75,13,436, leaving the state with 1,33,655 active cases.
No fresh infection of the Omicron variant was reported in Maharashtra on Saturday, the department added.
Pune city reported 1,494 cases, the highest by any city in Maharashtra, followed by Nagpur (764), Pimpri-Chinchwad (778) and Mumbai (643), it said.
Of the eight administrative circles (each consisting of multiple districts), the Pune circle recorded 3,553 cases, followed by Nagpur (2,008), Mumbai (1,376), Nashik (1,887), Akola (898), Aurangabad (679), Latur (460) and Kolhapur (533).
Of the 68 fatalities, the Pune circle recorded (28), Mumbai (14), Kolhapur (nine), Nashik and Latur (seven each), Aurangabad (two) and Nagpur (one). No death is reported in the Akola circle in the past 24 hours, the department said.
Maharashtra's case recovery rate now stands at 96.4 per cent. The fatality rate is 1.83 per cent.
With 1,55,166 new tests, the total number of samples tested so far in Maharashtra went up to 7,54,10,043, as per the department.
Currently, 7,95,422 people are in home isolation and 2,447 people are in institutional quarantine in Maharashtra, it added.
Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Total cases: 77,94,034; fresh cases: 11,394; total fatalities: 1,43,008; active cases: 1,33,655; total tests 7,54,10,043.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU