Maharashtra crosses 1.7 million-mark with 5,246 new coronavirus cases

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally on
Thursday crossed the 17 lakh-mark after it recorded 5,246 fresh cases, a state health department official said.
With the addition of the new cases in the last 24 hours, the state's COVID-19 tally rose to 17,03,444.
The state also reported 117 more deaths, taking the fatality count to 44,804, he said.
A total of 11,277 patients were discharged during the day, taking the tally of recovered people to 15,51,282, the official said.
With this, the number of active cases in the state dropped to 1,06,519.
Mumbai city reported 841 positive cases, which pushed its overall case count to 2,61,681, while its death toll rose to 10,377 with 25 more patients succumbing to the infection, the official said.
The state has so far conducted 92,50,254 tests.
Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 17,03,444, new cases: 5,246 death toll: 44,804 discharged: 15,51,282, active cases: 1,06,519, people tested so far: 92,50,254.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
