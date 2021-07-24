Maharashtra: Death toll in Satara landslides and rains rises to 22

-
At least 22 people have died so far in various rain-related incidents and landslides in Satara district of Maharashtra while 20 others are missing, officials said on Saturday.
As many as 379 villages in this district in western Maharashtra were affected due to heavy rains and over 5,000 people were shifted to safer places, they said.
"22 people have died so far in separate rain-related and landslide incidents in the Satara district. The toll includes the recovery of 11 bodies from the Ambeghar landslide and 4 from Dhokawale landslide locations in Patan tehsil of the district," an official said, adding three people died in Wai tehsil, two in Jawli tehsil, while one fatality each was reported from Patan and Mahabaleshwar.
According to the district administration and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the search operation in Dhokawale is complete.
The search and rescue operations are being carried out by personnel of NDRF, police, and officials from the department of disaster management, district officials and local people at various locations.
Meanwhile, more than 5,000 people from 1,324 families were evacuated to safer places from rain-affected areas such as Wai, Karad, Patan, and Mahabaleshwar, officials said.
Satara district collector Shekhar Singh said three teams of NDRF are currently deployed in the district. The administration has demanded the deployment of more teams.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday evening issued a fresh 'red alert' for Satara, forecasting "extremely heavy rainfall" in the hilly 'ghat' areas.
