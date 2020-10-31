Maharashtra: Dharavi reports four new Covid-19 cases, tally now at 3,547

The COVID-19 caseload in Mumbai's



slum-dominated area rose to 3,547 after four persons tested positive for the viral infection on Saturday, a civic official said.

Of the 3,547 cases, 3,123 patients have recovered from the infection and the area currently has 113 active cases, the official said.

Spread over 2.5 sq km with a population of over 6.5 lakh, is considered to be Asia's largest slum.

