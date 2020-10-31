Maharashtra: Dharavi reports four new Covid-19 cases, tally now at 3,547

-
ALSO READ
Mumbai's Dharavi reports 12 new Covid-19 cases, tally rises to 3,152
Mumbai's Dharavi reports 8 new Covid-19 cases, tally now at 3,300
Mumbai: After nearly two months, over 30 new Covid-19 cases in Dharavi
14 new coronavirus cases in Mumbai's Dharavi area; toll now at 3,431
Dharavi reports nine new Covid-19 cases, raising case count to 2,626
-
The COVID-19 caseload in Mumbai's
slum-dominated Dharavi area rose to 3,547 after four persons tested positive for the viral infection on Saturday, a civic official said.
Of the 3,547 cases, 3,123 patients have recovered from the infection and the area currently has 113 active cases, the official said.
Spread over 2.5 sq km with a population of over 6.5 lakh, Dharavi is considered to be Asia's largest slum.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU