Maharashtra Dy CM asks DCP to lose weight, tells partymen to wear masks

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday asked a police official to lose weight.
He was giving away keys of modern motorcycles to the force at an event in Pimpri Chinchwad when deputy commissioner of police Kakasaheb Dole came forward and promptly received the "lose weight" advice from the senior NCP leader.
A video of the conversation went viral on social media and was also played on television news channels several times during the day.
Later, at an NCP event in an auditorium here, Pawar asked his partymen to wear masks as the coronavirus pandemic was yet to disappear.
He cited the examples of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and himself as people who were voluntarily following the mask rule at all times.
