Mumbai records 763 Covid cases, highest since Feb 4; active tally at 3,735

reported 763 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, the third consecutive day when the addition to the tally was above 700. No new pandemic-related death was reported in the metropolis. The addition to the tally was the highest since February 4, when the figure was 846, and was a rise from the 704 reported on Thursday and 739 on Wednesday, a civic official said. It took the caseload in India's financial capital to 10,68,008, while the remained unchanged at 19,567. The 763 cases were detected from 9,896 tests, which put the positivity rate or cases per 100 tests in the metropolis at 7.7 per cent. The recovery count increased by 352 in the last 24 hours to touch 10,44,706, leaving the city with an active caseload of 3,735. Only 37 of the 763 new cases needed hospitalisation, with just one among them requiring oxygen support, the official said. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation data showed the recovery rate stood at 98 per cent, the growth rate in cases between May 27 and June 2 was 0.043 per cent, while the caseload doubling time was 1,576 days. It also revealed that the overall number of tests conducted in the city was now 1,71,64,916.

