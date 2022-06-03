Mumbai records 763 Covid cases, highest since Feb 4; active tally at 3,735

-
ALSO READ
Solara Active Pharma tanks 20%, hits 52-week low on weak Q3 results
Noida's active Covid-19 caseload reaches 99, highest in Uttar Pradesh
Jabra Elite 7 Active review: Quality ANC and some real punchy sound
Thane records 9 new Covid-19 cases, no deaths, total tally crosses 700K
Mumbai logs 56 new Covid-19 cases, one fatality; active tally at 346
-
Mumbai reported 763 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, the third consecutive day when the addition to the tally was above 700. No new pandemic-related death was reported in the metropolis. The addition to the tally was the highest since February 4, when the figure was 846, and was a rise from the 704 reported on Thursday and 739 on Wednesday, a civic official said. It took the caseload in India's financial capital to 10,68,008, while the death toll remained unchanged at 19,567. The 763 cases were detected from 9,896 tests, which put the positivity rate or cases per 100 tests in the metropolis at 7.7 per cent. The recovery count increased by 352 in the last 24 hours to touch 10,44,706, leaving the city with an active caseload of 3,735. Only 37 of the 763 new cases needed hospitalisation, with just one among them requiring oxygen support, the official said. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation data showed the recovery rate stood at 98 per cent, the growth rate in cases between May 27 and June 2 was 0.043 per cent, while the caseload doubling time was 1,576 days. It also revealed that the overall number of coronavirus tests conducted in the city was now 1,71,64,916.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU