Maharashtra excise dept issues notice to bar owned by Sameer Wankhede

The Thane unit of Maharashtra Excise Department has issued a show-cause notice to a Navi Mumbai-based bar owned by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, said the Collector's office.
Wankhede had furnished wrong information about his age in his application for the bar licence in 1997, the Collector's office said on Monday.
When Wankhede was given the licence to his resto-bar in 1997, he was just 17 years of age, while the age should have been at least 21 to get the same, the Thane Collector's office said.
The Excise department has asked Wankhede to reply within a week.
Earlier on Friday, Wankhede and his wife Kranti Redkar had approached the Dindoshi court with a suit against Google, Twitter and Facebook alleging that the platforms are being used to spread misinformation against them. The matter is scheduled to be heard on December 17.
