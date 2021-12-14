ED to file supplementary chargesheet in Rs 200 crore extortion case

-
The Enforcement Directorate (ED), probing conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar in the 200 crore Prevention of Money Laundering (PMLA) case, will soon file a supplementary chargesheet, sources said.
The chargesheet will be filed before the court of Additional Sessions Judge Praveen Singh. The probe agency has recorded the statements of few more people.
Bollywood actors Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi have recorded their statements as witnesses in the case. One Pinky Irani, who introduced Sukesh to Jacqueline, was arrested recently.
According to the first chargesheet filed by the ED, Pinky used to select luxury gifts for Jacqueline. Once the payment was made by Sukesh, she used to collect it from gift centre to hand it over to Jacqueline.
The investigation agency also recorded the statement of Jacqueline's makeup artist Shan Muttathil. Some more people are on its radar and will be summoned in coming days, the sources said.
As of now it has not clarified whether the actors will be named as accused or not. The first chargesheet has mentioned that Sukesh gave a number of luxury gifts to the actresses.
According to the sources, the agency is also taking legal opinion to prepare a foolproof chargesheet.
--IANS
atk/shb/
