Maharashtra: Gas leak at chemical unit; people face breathing trouble

-
ALSO READ
Maharashtra: 7 injured in cylinder explosion after fire at shop in Thane
Cardholders' data leaked on Dark Web: What it means and how it affects you
Explosion outside Catholic church in Indonesia's Makassar, cordon set
Karnataka: PM Modi condoles loss of lives in Shivamogga dynamite blast
Maharashtra's Thane records 2,869 new Covid-19 cases, 53 deaths in day
-
An incident of gas leak occurred at
a chemical factory at Badlapur in Maharashtra's Thane district, due to which a number of people living around the unit faced difficulty in breathing for a few hours, an official said on Friday.
The incident took place late on Thursday night and the leakage was plugged within an hour, he said.
"The gas leak was reported around 10.22 pm at the factory in Shirgaon MIDC of Badlapur (East). A chemical reaction due to the overheating of sulfuric acid and benzyl acid led to the incident," Santosh Kadam, chief of the Regional Disaster Management Cell of Thane Municipal Corporation said.
"As a result, residents living in three km area around the factory complained of breathing problem and irritation in eyes for a few hours," he said.
On being alerted, two fire engines from Badlapur Municipal Council and one from Shirgaon MIDC rushed to the spot and plugged the leakage, he said.
The situation was brought under control around 11.30 pm, Kadam said, adding that the incident did not result in any major injury to anyone.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU