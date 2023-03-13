PM Modi lauds CISF for organising Raising Day parade outside Delhi

-
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hailed the Central Industrial Security Force for organising its Raising Day parade outside Delhi for the first time, and said such decisions increase the spirit of participative governance.
The 54th Raising Day celebrations of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) were held in Hyderabad Sunday.
Sharing a tweet by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who attended the CISF Raising Day event, the prime minister tweeted, "I laud the @CISFHQrs for organising their Raising Day parade outside Delhi for the first time."
Such decisions increase the spirit of participative governance, Modi said.
First Published: Mon, March 13 2023. 12:26 IST
