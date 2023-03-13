JUST IN
Business Standard

PM Modi lauds CISF for organising Raising Day parade outside Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hailed the Central Industrial Security Force for organising its Raising Day parade outside Delhi for the first time

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hailed the Central Industrial Security Force for organising its Raising Day parade outside Delhi for the first time, and said such decisions increase the spirit of participative governance.

The 54th Raising Day celebrations of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) were held in Hyderabad Sunday.

Sharing a tweet by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who attended the CISF Raising Day event, the prime minister tweeted, "I laud the @CISFHQrs for organising their Raising Day parade outside Delhi for the first time."

Such decisions increase the spirit of participative governance, Modi said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, March 13 2023. 12:26 IST

