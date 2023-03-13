JUST IN
Business Standard

Karnataka a powerhouse of development, says PM Modi a day after his visit

Karnataka is a powerhouse of development and is contributing to the nation in so many sectors, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday, a day after his visit to the poll-bound state

Topics
Karnataka | Narendra Modi

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

PM Modi
PM Modi

Karnataka is a powerhouse of development and is contributing to the nation in so many sectors, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday, a day after his visit to the poll-bound state.

Sharing glimpses of his visit to Mandya in Karnataka, the Prime Minister said Mandya was amazing and added that the people's affection will always be cherished.

Furthermore, responding to a tweet by a citizen, he said, "Karnataka is a powerhouse of development, contributing to the nation in so many sectors."

It is an honour to serve the people of "this great state", he said.

During his visit on Sunday, Modi addressed two public meetings -- in Mandya in the Old Mysuru region and Dharwad in north Karnataka.

The Prime Minister dedicated and laid the foundation stones of various projects, including the Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway, worth around Rs 16,000 crore.

Assembly elections in Karnataka are due by May.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, March 13 2023. 14:21 IST

