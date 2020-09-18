Maharashtra govt body sets up e-business platform for women farmers

The government's



Mahila Aarthik Vikas Mahamandal, better known by its acronym MAVIM, has started an e-business platform to help women and members of self-help groups get good prices for their agricultural produce.

There are 1,39 lakh self help groups associated with MAVIM, comprising 97,499 from rural and 39,591 from urban areas, with 11.81 lakh and 4.28 lakh women members in them respectively.

"The information of agricultural produce related to 1.5 lakh women have been uploaded on the e-business platform. They will be provided market links, smartphones and each village will have one business volunteer," an official said.

