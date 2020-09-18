JUST IN
Maharashtra govt body sets up e-business platform for women farmers

Maharashtra's Mahila Aarthik Vikas Mahamandal has started an e-business platform to help women farmers and members of self-help groups get good prices for their agricultural produce

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

The Maharashtra government's

Mahila Aarthik Vikas Mahamandal, better known by its acronym MAVIM, has started an e-business platform to help women farmers and members of self-help groups get good prices for their agricultural produce.

There are 1,39 lakh self help groups associated with MAVIM, comprising 97,499 from rural and 39,591 from urban areas, with 11.81 lakh and 4.28 lakh women members in them respectively.

"The information of agricultural produce related to 1.5 lakh women farmers have been uploaded on the e-business platform. They will be provided market links, smartphones and each village will have one business volunteer," an official said.

First Published: Fri, September 18 2020. 20:41 IST

