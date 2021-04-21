Maharashtra govt sets up committee to probe Nashik oxygen tragedy

The government on



Wednesday announced a probe by a seven-member committee into the death of 24 COVID-19 patients at a hospital due to leakage of and disruption of supply.

Health minister Rajesh Tope said the committee will be headed by divisional commissioner Radhakrishna Game.

The committee will also give recommendations to update existing safety norms, he said.

"If anyone is responsible for the deaths, they will face legal action," the minister said.

Besides financial assistance of Rs five lakh from the state government, the kin of the deceased will also get Rs five lakh from the Municipal Corporation, Tope said.

"We would also seek recommendations from the committee about data monitoring, better safety standards and modern methods to handle the equipment. We will try to formulate a standard operating procedures based on the committee's recommendations," he said.

It will help avoid such incidents in future, the minister added.

"We are trying to set up more and more plants based on Pressure Swing Adsorption technology which do not have complications like liquid storage tanks," he said.

If more and more PSA plants are set up, it would streamline the supply and accidents can be avoided," Tope said.

