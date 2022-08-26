Maharashtra logs 1,846 Covid-19 cases, 4 deaths; active tally at 11,871

-
Maharashtra on Friday reported 1,846 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths linked to the infection, which took the overall tally in the state to 80,93,122 and the toll to 1,48,218, a health department official said.
The addition to the tally and the toll was less than the 1,887 cases and six fatalities reported a day earlier.
Two of the deaths took place in Mumbai, while Vasai-Virar in Palghar district and Raigad witnessed one fatality each, he said.
Mumbai accounted for 679 of the new cases reported in Maharashtra, the official added.
The recovery count increased by 2,240 in the last 24 hours to touch 79,33,033, leaving the state with an active caseload of 11,871, he said.
State health department data showed the coronavirus recovery rate was 98.02 per cent, while the fatality rate stood at 1.83 per cent.
The overall number of coronavirus tests was 8,39,92,876, including 34,142 swab samples examined in the last 24 hours, as per official data.
Maharashtra coronavirus figures are as follows: Total cases 80,93,122; new cases 1,846; death toll 1,48,218; recoveries 79,33,033; active cases 11,871; total tests 8,39,92,876.
First Published: Fri, August 26 2022. 20:06 IST