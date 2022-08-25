Maharashtra records 1,887 Covid cases, six deaths; active tally at 12,269

on Thursday recorded 1,887 new cases and six pandemic-related deaths, the health department said in a bulletin.

The state's COVID-19 case tally rose to 80,91,276, and reached 1,48,214.

On Wednesday, the state had recorded 1,913 cases and five fatalities.

State capital Mumbai recorded 838 new cases and two fatalities on Thursday.

Pune city, Solapur city and Raigad and Solapur districts recorded one fatality each.

The case fatality rate in the state stands at 1.83 per cent.

There are 12,269 active cases in the state now.

As many as 2,190 patients recovered from infection since Wednesday evening, taking the total of recovered patients to 79,30,793.

The recovery rate in the state stands at 98.02 per cent. As many as 35,969 tests were conducted since previous evening, which took the tally of tests conducted in the state to 8,39,58,734.

