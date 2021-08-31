Maharashtra minister Anil Parab seeks two weeks to appear before ED

leader and Maharashtra Transport Minister Anil Parab on Tuesday did not appear before the in connection with a money laundering case, and instead sought two weeks' time.

The ED had, the day before, issued a summons to Parab, directing him to appear before its south Mumbai office on Tuesday for questioning in connection with the registered against former state home minister Anil Deshmukh.

Parab on Tuesday wrote a letter to the ED through his lawyer Shardul Singh, seeking two weeks' time to appear citing prior commitments.

The Sena leader also sought details of the probe and "the point of investigation" which necessitated the issuance of summons.

The ED issued summons to Parab days after he was accused of ordering state police to arrest Union minister Narayan Rane for a statement against Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

The ED began probe against Anil Deshmukh after the CBI registered a corruption case against the NCP leader on the basis of allegations made by former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh.

Singh had accused Deshmukh of asking police officials to collect Rs 100 crore a month from hotel and bar owners in Mumbai.

Deshmukh, who has skipped ED summons at least five times so far, claimed that Singh made the allegations after he was removed from the post of Mumbai Police Commissioner.

The ED is expected to question Parab about the statements of jailed police officer (and another accused in the case against Deshmukh) Sachin Waze.

Waze was arrested by the NIA in March this year in the case of recovery of an explosives-laden SUV near the Mumbai house of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani.

Waze had earlier alleged in a letter -- which he sought to submit before a court -- that in January 2021 Parab asked him to look into inquiry against "fraudulent" contractors listed by the Mumbai civic body BMC, and "collect" at least Rs 2 crore each from about 50 such contractors.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)