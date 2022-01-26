Maharashtra MLA's son among 7 MBBS students killed in car accident

-
ALSO READ
'When rape is inevitable, enjoy it...': Congress MLA in Karnataka Assembly
Policy vacuum speed breaker may slow down India's booming used car market
At least 18 dead, 25 others injured in bus accident in southern Ecuador
SC dismisses PIL against taxing of interest on accident compensation
Masayoshi Son to make personal investments with SoftBank's Vision Fund
-
Seven MBBS students, including the son of an MLA, were killed in Wardha district of Maharashtra when the car they were travelling in fell off a bridge, police said on Tuesday.
An official said all the seven, who hailed from four states, including Maharashtra, died on the spot in the accident which took place around 11.30 pm on Monday near Selsura village in Wardha district, 77km away from Nagpur, in east Maharashtra.
One of them, Avishkar Rahangdale, was the son of Tirora (Gondia district) BJP MLA Vijay Rahangdale. He was a first-year MBBS student of the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College at Sawangi (Meghe) in Wardha.
Police said the SUV was being driven by one of the students and all the victims were returning from neighbouring Yavatmal district after celebrating the birthday of a student.
Due to the impact of the crash, the SUV was reduced to pulp.
All the deceased were students of the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, OSD of the Datta Meghe Institute of Medical Sciences Dr Abhyuday Meghe told PTI.
"One of the deceased students was a medical intern. Of the rest six, two each were studying in the final year, third year and first year," he said.
The other six deceased were identified by the police as Niraj Chauhan, who hailed from Daudpur in Gorakhpur, Pratyush Singh, Shubham Jaiswal from Chandauli (Uttar Pradesh), Vivek Nandan and Pawan Shakti (both from Gaya in Bihar), and Niteesh Kumar Singh from Belapur in Odisha.
Police officer Sawangi Babasaheb Thorat informed that the ill-fated SUV belonged to Niteesh Singh, the medical intern who was also driving the car.
Police reached the accident spot around midnight, he said, adding the victims were returning from Yavatmal after celebrating the birthday of one of the deceased, Pawan Shakti.
Thorat said the cause of the accident was being investigated.
Meanwhile, the body of Avishkar Rahangdale was handed over to his family.
The other bodies were handed over to the college authorities as family members of the deceased, who hailed from different states, were yet to reach Wardha to collect them.
Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray expressed grief over the loss of lives in the accident.
"The passing away of such promising youths is very unfortunate and a big loss to their families," said the CM in his condolence message.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU