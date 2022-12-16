JUST IN
Karnataka bags National Energy Conservation Award 2022 by power ministry
Kejriwal govt hasn't issued orders to control air pollution yet: Delhi L-G
Latest news LIVE: India successfully tests Agni V amid row with China
Airlines, not airports, ask passengers to come 3.5 hrs before flight: DIAL
Need wide-body planes for capturing long-haul segment: Jyotiraditya Scindia
Amit Shah to attend Eastern Zonal Council meeting in Kolkata on Dec 17
India, Kazakhstan start joint military drill in Meghalaya
India successfully test-fires nuclear-capable Agni-V ballistic missile
New Delhi hosts India-Japan consultation, focus on bilateral ties
47 million tune in to watch first 58 Fifa World Cup matches on TV
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Karnataka bags National Energy Conservation Award 2022 by power ministry
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Maharashtra Oppn to stage protest on Dec 17 regarding border row and more

He said that all like-minded parties have agreed upon the agenda of the protest rally and would like to request people to join us in large numbers

Topics
Maharashtra | ajit pawar | NCP

ANI  General News 

Former Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar
Former Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar

Amid the ongoing Karnataka-Maharashtra border row, Maharashtra Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar on Thursday said that the protest rally on Saturday will focus on the border issue.

He however stated that it'll be a silent and peaceful march.

"Our protest rally on December 17 will focus on the Maharashtra-Karnataka border issue, insult of Maharashtra's icons by the Governor and BJP leaders and other issues. It'll be a silent and peaceful march. We're yet to get permission for it," said NCP leader Ajit Pawar.

He said that all like-minded parties have agreed upon the agenda of the protest rally and would like to request people to join us in large numbers.

All like-minded parties have agreed upon this agenda of protest rally. We have asked for permission but have yet to get it. we would like to request people to join us in large numbers," said Ajit Pawar.

NCP leader Ajit Pawar further added that a request has been made to the state government to appoint Harish Salve to represent the state in the Supreme Court regarding the border dispute.

"We have requested the State govt to appoint Harish Salve, who is also from Maharashtra, to represent us in the SC regarding the border dispute case," said NCP leader Ajit Pawar.

Over claims of the Twitter account of Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray hit out CM and questioned what caused the delay in issuing a statement.

"If the Twitter account of Karnataka CM was hacked then why there was a delay in issuing a statement about it? The action was taken against Marathi-speaking people, stones were pelted on buses. What was the outcome of yesterday's meeting of both the CMs with the Home Minister?," questioned Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Maharashtra

First Published: Fri, December 16 2022. 08:09 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.