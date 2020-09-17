Maharashtra Police Covid-19 tally reaches 20,367, death toll at 208

At least 364 Police



personnel tested positive for and four died of the disease in the last 24 hours across the state, an official said on Thursday.

With this, 20,367 state police personnel, including 2,218 officers, have so far contracted COVID-19, while 208 have succumbed to the viral infection, the official said.

The deceased police personnel include 21 officers.

As of now, there are 3,796 active COVID-19 cases in the state police force while 16,363 personnel have recovered from the infection, the official said.

The state police have so far registered 2,57,837 cases against those who violated prohibitory orders imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19, and arrested 34,958 people in this connection, he said.

The police also collected Rs 25 crore as fine for various offences during the period, he added.

