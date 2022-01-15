Maharashtra posts drop in fresh Covid-19 cases at 43,211; 19 die

-
Maharashtra on Friday recorded 43,211 new coronavirus cases, down by 3,195 from a day ago, and 19 fresh fatalities linked to the infection, the health department said.
The state also reported 238 new cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, raising their overall count to 1,605, a health department official said. With these additions, Maharashtra's tally of COVID-19 cases jumped to 71,24,278, while the death toll climbed to 1,41,756, he said. The state had registered 46,406 COVID-19 cases and 36 fatalities on Thursday. Thus, cases dropped by 3,195 and deaths by 17 in a span of 24 hours. Maharashtra's positivity rate is 21.13 per cent, the official said. The rate indicates the percentage of people who test positive for the virus of those overall who have been tested.
