JUST IN
Delhi sees over two-fold rise in Covid deaths in August as against July
Biological E's Corbevax gets a boost, as govt allows mixing vaccines
Natural resource sector has key role in India's growth: Vedanta chairman
What is Langya virus and what are its symptoms: Here's the full detail
Top headlines: Hindalco Q1 net jumps 48%; RBI's digital lending guidelines
Justice Uday Umesh Lalit appointed 49th CJI, to take oath on Aug 27
Har Ghar Tiranga: Cost and places from where you can buy Indian Flag
Over 900 deaths in accidents caused by stray cattle in Haryana in 5 years
Comedian Raju Srivastava admitted to AIIMS after heart attack
NCLT says it did not issue notification on hearing urgent matters
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News
Delhi sees over two-fold rise in Covid deaths in August as against July
Business Standard

Maharashtra records 1,847 new Covid cases, 7 deaths; active tally at 11,889

Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 1,847 coronavirus cases, including 852 in Mumbai, and seven fatalities, the health department said in a bulletin.

Topics
Maharashtra | Coronavirus | Death toll

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

coronavirus
Photo: Reuters

Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 1,847 coronavirus cases, including 852 in Mumbai, and seven fatalities, the health department said in a bulletin.

With the fresh additions, the state's COVID-19 tally rose to 80,64,336 and the toll to 1,48,157.

On Tuesday, the state recorded 1,782 and seven fatalities.

Maharashtra's tally of active cases stands at 11,889 as of Wednesday.

Mumbai recorded 852 cases and one fatality. On Tuesday, the city recorded 479 coronavirus infections.

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) saw three fatalities due to COVID-19 while one death each occurred in areas under the Pimpri Chinchwad municipal corporation, Nagpur municipal corporation, and the Nagpur district.

Maharashtra's case fatality rate stands at 1.83 per cent.

Nashik district saw 26 fresh cases and 12 recoveries on Wednesday.

A total of 1,840 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the tally of recoveries in Maharashtra to 79,04,320.

The recovery rate in the state is 98.02 per cent.

With 26,762 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the total count of samples tested so far in the state went up to 8,35,16,877.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Fresh cases: 1,847; Fatality; 7; Active cases: 11,889; Tests: 26,762.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on Maharashtra

First Published: Wed, August 10 2022. 20:03 IST

`