Maharashtra records 16 new Covid-19 cases in a day; active tally at 82

Business Standard

Topics
Maharashtra | Coronavirus

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Maharashtra on Saturday reported 16 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 81,37,280, the state health department said.

The COVID-19 death toll remained unchanged at 1,48,421 as no fresh fatalities were reported.

Maharashtra is now left with 82 active cases after 15 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of recoveries to 79,88,777, it said.

The case recovery rate in the state now stands at 98.18 per cent and the fatality rate at 1.82 per cent, the department said.

Mumbai reported five cases, which raised the overall count to 11,54,366 while the death toll remained 19,747.

With eight new cases, the tally of infections in the Mumbai division rose to 23,88,293.

Nashik, Aurangabad, Latur, and Akola divisions didn't report any fresh cases while the Nagpur division logged one case, Pune division 5, and the Kolhapur division 2.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, February 11 2023. 23:19 IST

