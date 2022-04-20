Maharashtra records 162 new Covid cases, zero death; active tally at 690

-
-
Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded 162 fresh coronavirus cases, more than half of them in Mumbai alone, while no new death linked to the infection was registered in the state, the health department said.
With this, the state's overall COVID-19 tally rose to 78,76,203, while the death toll remained unchanged at 1,47,830.
On Tuesday, the state recorded 137 coronavirus cases and three deaths linked to the disease.
Sindhudurg, Sangli, Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Jalna, Parbhani, Hingoli, Nanded, Osmanabad, Washim, Buldhana, Yavatmal, Wardha and Bhandara districts have zero active cases, the department said in a bulletin.
Mumbai recorded 98 coronavirus cases, accounting for more than half of the new patients detected in the last 24 hours, it said.
The health department said 132 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, taking their cumulative count to 77,27,683 and leaving the state with 690 active COVID-19 cases.
The coronavirus recovery rate in the state stood at 98.11 per cent, while the fatality rate was 1.87 per cent.
The department said 26,157 coronavirus tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking their cumulative tally to 7,99,39,632.
Maharashtra's coronavirus figures are as follows: Total cases 78,76,203; fresh cases 162; death toll 1,47,830; recoveries 77,27,683; active cases 690; total tests 7,99,39,632.
